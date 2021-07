From 28 July to 31 July, the facility will host the Adolescent Swimming National Championship. According to the Debrecen Sports Center, the Debrecen Swimming Pool Complex will be closed from 28 July to 22 August 2021.

This week, from Wednesday to Saturday, the best adolescent swimmers in Hungary will fight for the medals at the OB, followed by the usual II. semi-annual maintenance work is performed.

The Swimming Pool Complex will be open from 23 August (6 am – 10 pm).

debreceninap.hu