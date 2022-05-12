Men stole electricity in Hajdú-Bihar county for months

The Hajdúszoboszló District Prosecutor’s Office has indicted two men for connecting to the overhead lines on the street using fishing rods and extension cables to steal electricity.

According to the indictment, the men lived side by side in Nádudvar, none of them had electricity on their property, and they did not have a contract with the service provider, so they did not have the opportunity to buy electricity legally. The two men agreed to irregularly connect to the overhead line on the street to provide power to their homes.

In mid-October 2020, the perpetrators removed the cover of an extension cord, then attached a metal hook to each of the two wires in it and placed them at the end of the two fishing rods tied together. The hooks were placed on the second and third branches of the air duct. The extension cord hung freely to the ground, then the defendants led it into one of the houses under the sidewalk or in the yard, on the grass. An additional extension cable was also used to supply electricity to the adjacent property.

The defendants violated several occupational and service rules by illegally purchasing electricity, thus endangering the lives and physical integrity of the nine people living in the two properties.

From mid-October 2020 to 14 January 2021, the men caused more than HUF 80,000 in damages, which were not recovered.

During the investigation of the Hajdúszoboszló Police Station, a representative of the energy service company demanded compensation for the damage.