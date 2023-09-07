A woman threatened the police with an airsoft gun

On September 6, 2023, the investigating judge of the District Court of Debrecen terminated the arrest and ordered preliminary compulsory medical treatment of the woman against whom the Debrecen Regional Investigative Prosecutor’s Office is conducting criminal proceedings due to the well-founded suspicion of armed violence against an official.



The public prosecutor’s office proposed ordering the defendant’s preliminary involuntary medical treatment and, at the same time, terminating his arrest, in view of the obtained forensic psychiatric expert’s opinion.

According to the available data, on July 11, 2023, in the early hours of the morning, the suspect broke various things in his apartment on Hunyadi Street in Miskolc and threw them in the yard, which is why neighbors notified the police. The policemen who arrived at the scene planned that if they were able to verify the truth of the report, they would call an ambulance to the woman as part of a security measure and provide her with medical care.

The police knocked on the apartment at 3:25 a.m., after which the suspect did not answer the repeated knocking, instead she opened the window to the left of the officers, held out an airsoft gun that looked like a real firearm, and threateningly fired a muzzleloader with the same movement and sound effect as that used on live firearms. Seeing and hearing this, the policemen, fearing that they would be threatened with a sharp firearm and could shoot at them at any time, interrupted their planned action, quickly took cover and put their service firearms in ready-to-fire condition, and requested reinforcements to the scene. The police then told the suspect to drop the gun, but the woman loudly refused to do so by asking the police to drop the gun. Finally, the staff of the Anti-Terrorism Center arrived at the scene, and after breaking into the apartment, they arrested the suspect, who was still walking towards them with a 2-meter-long stick in her hand. The police had to break the woman’s resistance with physical force, and then handcuffed her.

During the on-site inspection of the apartment used by the suspect, the police found several airsoft pistols and their magazines, cardboard boxes that had been punctured in many places, and plastic bullets for airsoft guns rolled up.

According to the obtained forensic psychiatric expert’s opinion, the suspect has a pathological state of mind at the time of committing the act and is currently in a pathological state of mind, due to which he is unable to recognize the consequences of her actions, and to act accordingly in the event of such recognition. Although the woman has no criminal record, due to her condition, it is to be feared that she will commit another similar crime in the future.

According to the court’s opinion, based on the expert’s opinion, it is justified to order the suspect’s temporary forced medical treatment, which must be carried out in the Judicial Monitoring and Psychiatric Institute.

The court order is final.

(Debreceni Nap)