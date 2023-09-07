Aldi is recalling puffed rice bars

Aldi is recalling ENJOY FREE! brand natural and salty puffed rice slices, because their cadmium content may be above the limit, the National Food Chain Safety Office (Nébih) said.

The recall affects two 100-gram products, which are distributed by Planta Medicia Kft. The shelf life of the products is between April 25 and May 10, 2024.

Aldi also refunds the price of the products without a block, customers can return the products to any store. The store chain informed its customers about the recall on its website, Nébih said.

(MTI)