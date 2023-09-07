Two people attacked a man from Hosszúpályi in his home, none of them admitted to the crime

On September 5, 2023, the District Court of Debrecen held a preparatory session in the case of the two defendants who were charged by the prosecutor’s office with the crime of robbery.

During the preparatory session, the prosecutor presented the indictment. In the event of a confession and a waiver of the right to a trial, the prosecution made a so-called moderate motion against the defendants – 11 years in prison for the first defendant, and 6 years in prison for his companion – regarding the content of the punishment.

According to the indictment, the defendants who have been in custody since January 19, 2023, did not admit to committing the crime and did not waive their right to a trial.

According to the indictment, on January 16, 2023, around 9 p.m., the first-rate defendant and his companion appeared in Hosszúpályi, at a house next to a dirt road with no public lighting, where the victim lived. There was no electricity in the house, the man only propped the internal entrance door of the property open from the inside with a stick and a stone, it could not be closed with a key. The two local men pushed on the outer door, which opened it halfway.

The noise was heard by the victim, who therefore opened the inner door and then removed the support from the outer door to see who wanted to enter. The first accused then pushed the victim, causing him to fall forward. The defendants entered the house, the victim shined a light on them with the flashlight he had, and then he recognized his attackers. The defendants assaulted the victim who was lying on the ground, and then demanded money and drink from him.

When the defendants stopped their act, the victim stood up and tried to leave the house, but the second defendant pressed the door on his hand. The first-rate defendant pulled the man back, while his companion took the flashlight from the frightened victim’s hand, which he used to search for valuables in the house. The second defendant did not find anything, so the attackers grabbed the victim, pushed him into the bed, where he continued to abuse him, put a pillow on his head, and one of the defendants threatened to strangle him if he did not hand over his money.

The victim still did not hand over cash to the accused, then the second accused pulled down the man’s pants and underpants, which he searched, and after they still did not find any cash, they took the flashlight, the victim’s watch worth HUF 3,000, and an item worth HUF 800 bacon, then they left.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered injuries that healed within eight days. The police found and confiscated the watch stolen from the victim, while the flashlight was located at the residence of the first defendant.

The Debrecen District Court will hold a trial for the defendants who deny their guilt, the Debrecen Court informed.

(Debreceni Nap)