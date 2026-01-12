A 27-year-old man was arrested in Debrecen for severe assault and robbery

A 27-year-old man severely assaulted a newly acquainted man and took his belongings in Debrecen. Police identified, apprehended, and took him into custody within a few hours.

The middle-aged victim sustained multiple serious injuries and sought help at a pub in Debrecen on the night of January 10. He was able to say only that someone had beaten him and then taken his money and mobile phone. Paramedics took him to the hospital, while police immediately began searching for the perpetrator.

An hour later, a young man came into their view, and he was soon arrested and taken to the police station. According to the investigation, the victim had met his attacker for the first time that day. They had been drinking and having a good time, but suddenly, on Holló János Street, the 27-year-old attacked him. He struck and kicked the victim multiple times, then took his money, mobile phone, personal documents, and bank card.

The investigators questioned the Debrecen resident on charges of robbery, serious bodily harm, forgery, and abuse of a cash-substitute payment instrument. He was placed in criminal custody, and the authorities submitted a request for his detention.

