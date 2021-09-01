Man arrested for drunk-driving

As it turned out, the driver was drunk behind the wheel. Police in Debrecen have completed their investigation into the case.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a local resident for a well-founded suspicion of committing a drunk-driving offense. According to the data of the investigation, the suspect was driving his car on Vezér Street in Debrecen on May 17, 2021, at around 6 o’clock. The driver, not driving his car according to the road layout, passed off the roadway and drove up onto the railway track. The patrols arriving at the scene used an alcohol probe against the 34-year-old man, which showed a positive value, so he was captured and produced. Police interrogated the driver of the vehicle as a suspect, during which he testified.

The Traffic Police Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters performed the necessary procedural acts and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu