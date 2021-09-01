Donation of school supplies by the Debrecen Charitable Body

As in the traditions of previous years, the Debrecen Charitable Board announced its charity school fundraiser for the sixth time – read the organization’s statement.

The main objective of the board is to provide assistance to families for whom starting school is a significant additional burden. In order to make it easier for as many families in Debrecen as possible to enroll their children, the board’s volunteers at three locations (Auchan store, Tesco Extra store, Malompark shopping center) received offers from the public on weekdays and weekends from 2 August to 22 August 2021. DVSC Schaeffler’s handball team, DVSC’s football team, DVSC’s Handball Academy and DVSC’s Football Academy, British Telecommunications and Zsuzsi Erdei Vasút Nonprofit Kft. also joined the school collection campaign. In addition to the collection, the body acquired school packages worth HUF 1.5 million this year from the amount received by the City of Debrecen Aid Fund.

This year, thanks to the supporters and with the help of the local government, 550 school-age children in need can receive a school donation. More than 150 volunteer helpers worked during the campaign. Like last year, this year, families supported by the board volunteered.

The packages could be picked up by those concerned at the Family and Child Welfare Center of the City of Debrecen on 31 August 2021.

Members of Parliament Lajos Kósa and László Pósán, Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász, Chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, and Aurélia Orosz Ibolya, Head of the Family and Child Welfare Center of Debrecen County, also assisted in the handover.

In her greeting, Éva Rózsahegyiné Juhász emphasized that the new school year begins with attendance education and expressed her hope that it would end with it. Member of Parliament László Pósán revived, among other things, the childhood experience that he was happy when the school year started, because he was able to meet friends and acquaintances again, and it was good to pack it in his school bag for the first time. She also hopes the new school year will be smooth, and to this end, she has encouraged parents to take advantage of the coronavirus vaccination for their children of affected age.

Speaking about the school packages, he said that these, and other available elements of the family support system as a whole, could be a noteworthy help for families. Member of Parliament Lajos Kósa conducted a “mini-poll” among the children present, asking them, for example, who was already waiting for school to start – the majority did – and who liked digital education. Well, you have to go to school, and it’s better if the children like to study, the representative jokingly concluded. As he added, it can be of great help to families that textbooks are free, and more than 300,000 children in the country receive free meals in primary schools.

The school packages received during the collection campaign will be sent to families in need with the coordination of the Family and Child Welfare Center of the City of Debrecen and the member organizations. In addition, the board distributes school packages to disadvantaged children living in the homestead, and its representatives visit and donate school supplies to disadvantaged children living in Debrecen and Nyírség Greek Catholic Child Protection Centers in Debrecen-based homes and cared for by the DMJV Child Protection Institution.

The Local Government of the City of Debrecen has 6/2015 on the local rules of settlement subsidies for persons in difficult financial and social situations. (II. 26.) provides for school start support.

Start-up allowance can be granted to mega-eligible persons, provided that the family raises at least one child studying according to the full-time education schedule. The amount of the school start allowance is HUF 6,000 per child in the case of a child pursuing studies according to the full-time education system, and HUF 15,000 per child in the case of three or more children studying according to the full-time education system.

Applications for the school start allowance can be submitted from 1 July to 31 October of the current year.

In 2020, thanks to the supporters and with the help of the local government, the board purchased school supplies worth HUF 800,000, thanks to which more than 400 disadvantaged children of school age could receive school donations, each worth HUF 5,000. 160 volunteer helpers took part in last year’s fundraiser. Families supported by the board also volunteered. In 2020, 284 families received school start-up support. So far this year, from 1 July to 26 August 2021, the municipality has supported 75 families as part of a school start-up grant.

Debrecen City Hall Press

The pictures were taken by János Miskolczi.