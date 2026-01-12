Historically significant agricultural training at the University of Debrecen

Four students have become the first recipients of a scholarship under the collaborative program between the University of Debrecen and South Dakota State University (SDSU) in the United States, allowing them to earn a dual degree unique in Europe. Selected students from the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management, enrolled in the precision agriculture engineering program, will spend two semesters at SDSU, starting Wednesday.

The University of Debrecen signed an agreement with SDSU four years ago covering education and research in precision agriculture. Thanks to this agreement and twenty years of preparatory work by the University, the BSc in Precision Agriculture was launched in 2023 at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science, and Environmental Management.

“The precision agriculture engineering program is unique even in Europe, built entirely on precision agrotechnologies. Accredited in both Hungarian and English, it offers students a truly international study pathway,” emphasized Endre Harsányi, Vice-Rector for Agricultural and Food Science Development, at the formal scholarship ceremony held at the Böszörményi Street campus.

The program allows students from both countries to study together, with mutual recognition of degrees by the partner institutions. As a result, students can earn a joint, internationally recognized dual degree, which the Rector of the University of Debrecen described as historically significant.

“This is the first time in Hungarian agricultural higher education that a joint degree is awarded with a North American university in such a high-priority precision agriculture program. We are extremely proud of you for earning your place in this program through hard work and dedication. Behind this initiative is a classical quadruple helix structure – university, agricultural chamber, state organizations, and companies – which has put China, the US, and Europe at the forefront of internationally science-based innovations and collaborations,” highlighted Zoltán Szilvássy in his speech.

Over the years, the professional relationship between the University of Debrecen and SDSU has strengthened continuously: faculty members participated in study trips to the US, and in the fall of 2023, several Debrecen students completed extended professional internships in the United States.

“We have come a long way, and I believe we are now among the leaders of Hungarian universities. Cooperation is not enough to just say it; it must be achieved, and this has very serious requirements. You bear great responsibility, as our US partners will primarily judge the collaboration through you,” addressed Zoltán Bács, Chancellor, emphasizing the roles of Béla Kocsy, agricultural diplomat, and István Jakab, Vice-President of the National Assembly, in creating the program.

“I have been part of every event that helped enable our four outstanding students to begin their studies on a distant continent and then return home equipped with new knowledge to contribute locally. This is extremely important, as we face serious challenges that only science and knowledge can help us overcome,” said István Jakab.

The program structure allows students to complete their first three semesters in Debrecen, the fourth and fifth semesters within the SDSU program – either online or in the US – and then return to Debrecen for the sixth and seventh semesters. Upon successful completion, students earn two degrees: a BSc in Precision Agriculture from the University of Debrecen and a BSc in Precision Agriculture from SDSU.

The scholarship enables students to gain international experience that will contribute to the long-term development of Hungarian agriculture.

“Study so that we can learn from you at home! We live in extraordinary times, facing pandemics, viruses, emergencies, frost, drought, and critical moments. You are learning a profession and earning a degree that will allow the field to look at you with respect and confidence,” said György Zsolt Papp, President of the National Chamber of Agriculture.

The four talented students were selected with the help of SDSU instructor Michael Gonda and program leader Tamás Rátonyi. Csenge Tarjányi, Angéla Kovács, Ákos Bíró, and Ádám Hosszú received their scholarship certificates from representatives of the University of Debrecen, the National Chamber of Agriculture, and supporting companies TRANZIT-KER Zrt. and Balmaz-Sütőde Kft.

(unideb.hu)