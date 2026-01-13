Hungary’s inflation at 3.3% in December 2025, annual average reaches 4.4% – KSH reports

In December 2025, consumer prices were on average 3.3 percent higher than a year earlier and 0.1 percent higher than in the previous month. In 2025 as a whole, prices increased by an average of 4.4 percent compared with the previous year, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, over twelve months, compared with December 2024, food prices rose by 2.6 percent (down by 0.3 percent excluding catering services). Within this category, the prices of chocolate and cocoa increased by 13.5 percent, sweet bakery products by 12.4 percent, coffee by 12.0 percent, buffet items by 11.8 percent, school meals by 8.1 percent, restaurant meals by 8.0 percent, non-alcoholic soft drinks by 6.6 percent, cooking oil by 5.8 percent, bakery products by 5.6 percent, and eggs by 3.5 percent.

Within the product group, the prices of margarine fell by 27.8 percent, flour by 11.6 percent, dairy products by 14.3 percent, milk by 12.3 percent, pork by 9.8 percent, cold cuts and sausages by 5.5 percent, cheese by 5.3 percent, and sugar by 4.0 percent.

Household energy prices were on average 8.9 percent higher, with piped gas rising by 19.8 percent and electricity by 2.2 percent. The prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 7.1 percent, including an 8.6 percent rise in tobacco products.

Services became 6.8 percent more expensive, including holiday services (up 14.3 percent), personal care services (9.8 percent), vehicle repair and maintenance (9.6 percent), home repair and maintenance (9.0 percent), healthcare services (8.9 percent), sports and museum admission fees (8.7 percent), and rents (5.7 percent).

The prices of durable consumer goods rose by 2.7 percent, with jewelry up 24.5 percent, living room furniture 5.0 percent, heating and cooking appliances 2.3 percent, and new passenger cars 2.7 percent. Motor fuel prices fell by 8.6 percent, while pharmaceutical and medical products became 5.1 percent more expensive.

Over one month, compared with November 2025, consumer prices increased by an average of 0.1 percent. Food prices fell by 0.2 percent (down 0.5 percent excluding catering services). Within this category, the prices of eggs rose by 3.0 percent, fruit and vegetable juices by 2.2 percent, non-alcoholic soft drinks by 1.4 percent, buffet items by 0.6 percent, and bread by 0.2 percent, while butter and butter spreads fell by 2.4 percent, cheese by 1.9 percent, pork by 1.7 percent, and milk and cooking oil by 1.1 percent each.

Clothing prices increased by 0.3 percent. Household energy prices rose by 0.9 percent, with both piped gas and firewood up by 1.4 percent. Service prices increased by an average of 0.8 percent, including a 1.8 percent rise in holiday services. Motor fuel prices fell by 1.7 percent, while pharmaceutical and medical products increased by 0.2 percent.

In 2025, compared with the previous year, consumer prices rose by an average of 4.4 percent. The largest increase was recorded in services, up 6.7 percent. Food prices rose by 5.3 percent (3.9 percent excluding catering services), alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 6.5 percent, household energy by 6.4 percent, clothing by 1.8 percent, durable consumer goods by 2.2 percent, and other goods by 0.4 percent. Consumer prices for pensioner households increased by an average of 4.5 percent.

