Liszt Ferenc International Airport is operating with two runways, and arrivals and departures remain safe; however, due to adverse weather conditions, traffic has slowed, and delays or flight cancellations may occur for some flights in the coming hours. Passengers are therefore asked for patience and understanding, the airport informed MTI on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall and freezing rain have been experienced at the airport and in its vicinity since early Tuesday morning, which is why the highest level of winter operations readiness is currently in effect at the airport.

Budapest Airport teams are working at full capacity and continuously clearing runways, taxiways, and aprons, they added.

UPDATE:

10:25

Temporary suspension of arrivals and departures at Liszt Ferenc International Airport

Due to freezing rain and extreme icing, Liszt Ferenc International Airport has temporarily suspended arrivals and departures for safety reasons since 10:25 a.m., Budapest Airport announced on its Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

They stated that Budapest Airport will provide continuous updates on developments and asked that interested parties follow the airport operator’s online channels.

(MTI)