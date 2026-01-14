The trial of a Greek Catholic priest accused of molesting young girls is underway in Debrecen, and one of the victims will soon speak out

The criminal trial of Greek Catholic priest S. G. is being held at the Debrecen Court on charges of sexual violence against minors, coercion, and other criminal offenses, as reported by Angéla Füssy on her social media page.

According to the indictment, S. G. committed crimes against vulnerable children starting in the 2010s. During the period in question, he was transferred several times, and on two occasions, internal investigations and church proceedings were initiated against him. He molested children at the Hajdúdorog residential children’s home, where he worked as a spiritual leader, and later during religious education classes at primary schools in Álmosd and Bagamér. The sexual violence took place at these institutions.

At the hearing, it was stated that as early as the 2010s, S. G. took photos and videos of his own young daughter and her 12-year-old friend. According to statements made in court, in December, he had the girls pose in swimsuits in their home. His interest in young girls caused serious family conflicts.

The judge read out messages in which his wife repeatedly confronted her husband about his students. According to the prosecution, S. G. exchanged intimate messages with several minors, typically at night, and there was at least one child from whom he requested photos in a swimsuit as well as nude images.

Some of the children rejected his advances and indicated that they would inform their caretakers. One of these incidents resulted in a complaint that ultimately led to court proceedings. The charges were further reinforced when the mother of one of the victims—a child from Bagamér who was only nine years old—confronted the priest in church and then turned to the public.

S. G. was suspended; nevertheless, he is currently serving as a cantor in a church in Nyíregyháza.

As a prosecutorial plea offer, the prosecution proposed a sentence of 12 years’ imprisonment in the event of a confession, which the defendant did not accept. As a result, the court may impose a sentence of up to 18 years in prison.

According to Angéla Füssy, on Thursday, she will present exclusive details of the case on the Magyar Jelen program Holtpont, in which a witness from Hajdúdorog and, for the first and last time, one of the victims will also speak.

According to the journalist, criminal proceedings are currently underway in cases involving sexual crimes committed against a total of 20 minors.

Picture: illustration.