Hungary Embassy Damaged in Beirut Blast, No Hungarian Casualties

The Hungarian embassy in Beirut was damaged but no Hungarian casualties have been reported in the blast that shook the Lebanese capital on Tuesday afternoon, the foreign ministry said.

amás Menczer, a state secretary of the ministry, in the statement extended the ministry’s sympathies to the families of the victims and to those injured. The employees of the Hungarian embassy are unharmed and ready to aid Hungarian citizens, Menczer said.

Speaking to the M1 news channel, Tristan Azbej, the state secretary for aiding persecuted Christians, said Lebanon primarily needs disaster management and medical aid. Azbej has talked to Lebanon’s ambassador to Hungary and several charity organisations and said that the local health-care system was overwhelmed by the casualties flowing in. Lebanon is in dire financial straits and the blast destroyed large stocks of food and medicine which will have to be replaced, Azbej said. In the long term, the country will need help in reconstruction, he added. One of the buildings destroyed was a hospital, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay