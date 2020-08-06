Hungary to Donate EUR 1 M to Lebanon Blast Victims

On a proposal by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian government decided on Wednesday to send one million euros in humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help victims of a deadly blast in Beirut and contribute to reconstruction efforts to follow, the prime minister’s press chief told a press conference.

Bertalan Havasi said the money would be sent under the arrangements of the Hungary Helps humanitarian aid programme to Lebanon’s Syriac Maronite Church of Antioch. Havasi said Orbán sent a letter of condolence to the Lebanese Christian Democrat Kataeb Party earlier in the day after learning that the party’s Secretary-General Nazar Najarian had been killed in Tuesday’s explosions.

