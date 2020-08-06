PM Sends Condolences to Lebanese Counterpart Over Beirut Blast

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has sent a letter of condolence to his Lebanese counterpart, Hassan Diab, over a massive explosion that rocked Beirut killing more than 100 people on Tuesday.

According to reports, more than 100 were killed and at least 4,000 injured in an explosion in the Beirut port, a site of several warehouses for chemicals. “On behalf of the Hungarian people, I wish to express my deepest condolences to you and the Lebanese people,” Orbán wrote in his letter. “We express our sympathies to the families of the victims and wish those who were injured a full and speedy recovery”. “Our thoughts and hearts are with you,” he added. Orbán assured Diab that Hungary was prepared to provide aid and support to Lebanon.

Later on Wednesday, the government decided to send one million euros in humanitarian aid to help victims and contribute to reconstruction efforts. The sum will be sent under the arrangements of the Hungary Helps Programme to Lebanon’s Syriac Maronite Church of Antioch.

The prime minister also sent a condolence letter to the Lebanese Christian Democrat Kataeb Party on learning that the party’s Secretary-General Nazar Najarian had been killed in Tuesday’s explosions.

