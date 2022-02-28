The Russian Delegation is Ready to Negotiate Until an Agreement is Reached with Ukraine

According to the head of the Russian delegation, they are ready to negotiate until an agreement is reached with Ukraine.

After the Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived for peace talks on Monday morning, Vladimir Megyinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, said he was ready to negotiate with the Ukrainian side as long as an agreement could be reached. The conflict is only dragging on every hour, with Ukrainian civilians and soldiers dying. We want to reach an agreement, but the agreement must be in the interests of both parties Megyinsky said.

Meanwhile, NATO is assisting Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank weapons. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone, Stolenberg said in a Twitter message. As he wrote, he praised the Ukrainians and signaled that NATO allies were stepping up their support with anti-aircraft missiles, anti-tank weapons and humanitarian and financial assistance.

The Ukrainian president is demanding immediate EU membership for Ukraine, the AFP reported. In a video message, Zelensky said: “We are asking Ukraine to join the European Union immediately under a special procedure. Incidentally, Ursula von der Leyen spoke in a Sunday interview that over time, they would like Ukraine to be a member of the EU because the country belongs to the union.”

Ukraine is demanding an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops, CNN writes. All this was announced by the Ukrainian presidential office after the country’s delegation arrived at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border for peace talks with Russia.

24.hu

pixabay