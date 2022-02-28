The timetable of two bus services in Debrecen is changing

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The timetable of two bus services in Debrecen is changing

In accordance with the travel needs of the Southern Industrial Park, the schedule of flights 49A and 49Y will be changed on working days on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

– On working days, a 49Y flight will depart from the Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft. stop at 14:18 instead of the 49A bus. Bus 49Y runs to Segner Square instead of the Grand Station.

– On weekdays, there is a 49Y bus instead of the 49A bus departing from the Grand Station at 15:15. Flight 49Y departs from Segner Square at 3:09 p.m.

 

DKV

