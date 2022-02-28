The University of Debrecen provides dormitory places for those coming from Transcarpathia

The University of Debrecen has offered all its empty dormitory places – currently, 250 – to accommodate students, lecturers, and other refugees from Transcarpathia, the student council of the institution informed.

According to their announcement, the exact order of filling the vacancies will be implemented by the university in cooperation with the competent bodies.

The student self-government will start collecting donations from Monday, the collected donations will be handed over to the Hungarian Reformed Charity Service every Friday, and they will be distributed to the Hungarians and refugees in Transcarpathia.

The university’s press office also sent a statement to MTI on Friday, stating that the University of Debrecen is committed to peace and further university education, to the peace of mind of students and faculty, and to the safety of their families.

The university is currently hosting students and lecturers from the University of Beregszász as part of Erasmus programs and assures its Transcarpathian students that if their family arrives in Hungary, they will contribute to their placement and care, they wrote.

All students are asked to help the refugees stay in Hungary with durable food, hygiene items, clothes and other useful products for those arriving. Offers can be submitted per campus each week from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following points:

Debrecen, Böszörményi út Campus, MÉK HÖK office, MÉK building “A” opposite the main gate

Debrecen, University Square Campus, DEHÖK office, Kossuth Lajos II College basement

Debrecen, Clinical Campus, Medical HÖK Office, Lajos Markusovszky College III

Debrecen, Kassai út Campus, ÁJK HÖK office, ÁJK faculty building C / 214

debreceninap.hu / DEHÖK