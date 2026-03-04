Three professors of the University of Debrecen honored

Three professors of the University of Debrecen have received a memorial award from the National Alliance of People Living with Rare and Congenital Disorders (RIROSZ). The organization grants this recognition to professionals whose exemplary work has contributed to improving the quality of life of people living with rare diseases and to raising awareness.

The awards were presented in Budapest at an event organized on the occasion of Rare Disease Day.

Marking the 20th anniversary of its foundation, RIROSZ honored nine Hungarian professionals with the memorial award. Through this recognition, the organization aims to draw attention to individual achievements that make everyday life better for people with rare diseases. Their goal is to ensure that dedicated work for rare patients serves as an example for future generations.

This year, three experts from the University of Debrecen received the RIROSZ Memorial Award for their long-standing commitment, professional excellence, and contributions to improving the quality of life of people living with rare diseases, raising awareness, and building communities.

One of the awardees is Ildikó Horváth, Professor at the University of Debrecen and Director of the Pulmonology Clinic. According to the laudation, as a physician, institutional leader, and health policy decision-maker, she has played a key role in ensuring that rare diseases—particularly rare respiratory diseases—receive appropriate professional and systemic attention in Hungary.

Her work extends beyond institutional boundaries. As a coordinator of international projects, including the Joint Action on REspiratory Diseases (JARED), she actively participates in developments related to chronic and rare respiratory diseases, promoting the introduction of new approaches, methods, and collaborations in Hungary. She also plays a significant role in strengthening research and specialist training in the field of rare pulmonary diseases.

As Director of the Pulmonology Clinic at the University of Debrecen’s Clinical Center, she places strong emphasis on improving access to orphan drugs and developing networks of specialized outpatient services and care centers. These practical steps directly impact patients’ quality of life and contribute to more predictable and organized care for those living with rare conditions.

The activities of György Pfliegler, Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Debrecen, were also recognized with a memorial award. Between 2001 and 2015, he headed Hungary’s first Department of Rare Diseases, established at the University of Debrecen, and he currently coordinates the Rare Diseases Expert Center. Through the multidisciplinary model he developed—combining genetic testing with expertise in internal medicine, rheumatology, and hematology—patients with difficult-to-diagnose conditions receive comprehensive diagnostic and care support.

Professor Pfliegler contributed to the development of Hungary’s National Plans for Rare Diseases and has also played a significant role at the European level. Since 2015, he has represented Hungary on the Board of Member States of the European Reference Networks (ERN). As founder of the Clinical Center’s rare diseases outpatient service, he has offered hope to patients who had previously lived for years—sometimes decades—without a diagnosis.

János Sándor, Professor at the Department of Public Health and Epidemiology of the Faculty of Medicine, was also honored. In the early 2000s, he recognized the need for a systemic approach to rare disease care. Between 2005 and 2012, he played a key role in laying the foundations of Hungary’s rare disease policy while coordinating related projects at the National Center for Healthcare Audit and Inspection. He contributed to the development of the National Registry of Congenital Anomalies (VRONY) and other rare disease registries, analyzed patient care pathways, and supported civil organizations.

He is a member of the Rare Diseases Expert Committee and has represented Hungary as an expert in several European projects aimed at developing international strategies, establishing expert centers, and harmonizing registries. As a researcher, he has examined mortality related to rare diseases, diagnostic pathways, and regional inequalities in care.

The memorial awards were presented at the RIROSZ event marking Rare Disease Day on February 28 in Budapest.

(unideb.hu)