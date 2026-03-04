The University of Debrecen’s “Waste to Gold” innovation shines at Planet Budapest Expo

The University of Debrecen’s Aerogel Research Group showcased its pioneering developments in circular economy and sustainability at the Planet Budapest 2026 Sustainability Expo and Experience Programme, earning outstanding recognition.

The researchers drew significant professional attention with their technology for recovering precious metals from electronic waste – even catching the interest of János Áder, President of the Blue Planet Climate Protection Foundation.

Planet Budapest 2026 is one of Central Europe’s most prominent sustainability events, hosting more than 100 exhibitors during its professional days in Budapest this year. Representing the circular economy section among eleven sectors – including agriculture, energy, and water management – the University of Debrecen participated as a specially invited, supported exhibitor at the request of the Blue Planet Climate Protection Foundation.

The Aerogel Research Group focuses on extracting valuable metals from electronic and other industrial waste streams. The key to their innovation lies in the development of special aerogel-based sorbents, produced primarily from natural, biopolymer-based materials.

“Our processes provide a dual solution: they help recover critical raw materials such as gold from the rapidly growing volume of electronic waste, while implementing environmentally conscious and sustainable material development,” emphasized Petra Herman, Assistant Professor at the Faculty of Science and Technology and professional lead of the research and exhibition.

The significance of the technology is underscored by the fact that two patent applications related to the precious metal recovery process are currently underway with the support of the University of Debrecen’s Research Utilization and Technology Transfer Center.

The Blue Planet Climate Protection Foundation first took notice of the Debrecen researchers’ work in autumn 2025, following media coverage of the student innovation described as “making gold from waste.” Since then, professional cooperation has deepened. During the Expo, former President of Hungary János Áder, who now chairs the Foundation, personally visited the University of Debrecen’s stand to learn about the latest achievements and future plans of the research group.

Alongside the project leader, young talents working on the technology – chemical engineering MSc student Balázs József Bukta and PhD student Dániel Pércsi – answered visitors’ questions, demonstrating the success of the university’s talent development efforts.

Beyond public engagement, the professional exhibition also provided an excellent platform for business networking. The Debrecen delegation held meaningful discussions with several sustainability-focused companies and industrial partners, laying the groundwork for future joint developments and technology transfer collaborations.

The University of Debrecen’s participation at Planet Budapest 2026 once again demonstrated that research conducted at the institution delivers not only theoretical excellence but also practical, market-ready solutions contributing to a more sustainable future.