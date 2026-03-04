Debrecen police are looking for witnesses to a serious truck-car collision on Highway 4.

The Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters is conducting an investigation on suspicion of negligent causing of a road traffic accident.

According to the investigation, on February 27, 2026, around 1:00 PM, a truck was traveling on Main Road No. 4 from Ebes toward Debrecen. When the driver reached kilometer marker 217, the vehicle collided with a car traveling in the same direction ahead of it. As a result of the accident, the car’s driver suffered serious injuries, while the passenger sustained minor injuries.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to report in person to the Traffic Department of the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Sámsoni út 149), or by phone at 06-52/457-040, available 24/7, the Telefontanú green number 06-80/555-111, or the free emergency number 112.