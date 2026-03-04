Spring is here: garden green waste collection begins in Debrecen

With the arrival of spring and the start of garden work, residents in Debrecen and its surroundings can again dispose of their garden green waste in an environmentally friendly way through the door-to-door green waste collection service.

It is important to know that green waste collection starts in March and takes place on odd-numbered weeks, on the same day as selective waste collection. Information about receiving the collection bags can be found at the link below.

The following green waste can be put out:

Leaves

Grass clippings

Branches and twigs (bundled)

Weeds and other plant-based waste

Green waste must be placed exclusively in the designated green waste collection bags, or for those with brown bins, in the bin or in bags. The collected green waste will be composted, returning it to the natural cycle.

Exact collection days here.