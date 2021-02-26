New Year, New Beginnings at the Zoo’s Scent Garden

Careful preparation is needed to ensure a full blooming glory for our daffodils, tulips and crocuses in spring and summer; having planted their bulbs 5 to 10 cm deep in the Scent Garden back in September, we now have the first green sprouts to admire.

By planting a variety of bulbs, not only do we get a great diversity of shapes and colors, but also a long-lasting flower garden since each species has its own blooming season. We hope you will soon get to check ours out after we reopen.