Work will continue on Monday on Bethlen Street and University Avenue

Capacity-building works will continue on the two sections of University Avenue in Debrecen on Monday, February 28, after the peak period of traffic in the morning.

The announcement reveals that the reconstruction works of the water utility network will start on the University Avenue – on the even side of the section between the Füredi út junction of the avenue and Gyöngyösi Street.

During the works, two traffic lanes will be closed on the even side of the road, so the possibility of parking there will be temporarily eliminated. To ensure two-way traffic, parking on the odd side will be temporarily eliminated.

The bus stop in front of 54 University Avenue will be moved to King Louis the Great Square.

On the odd side of the section of the University boulevard between King Louis the Great Square and the roundabout on the University Square, the demolition and construction of the curbs will begin. During the construction work, the parking lane on the odd side will be closed.

debreceninap.hu