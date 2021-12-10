The village and farm caretakers passed the exam in Debrecen

The training, organized jointly by the county government and the DSZC, started on October 1, and on December 9, participants were able to receive a certificate of successful examination.

At its meeting on July 9, the Hajdú-Bihar County Assembly passed a resolution concluding a training contract with the Hungarian Vocational Training Center of Debrecen. According to a government decree, from January 1, 2021, the responsibilities of the county self-government were expanded by organizing training for village and farm caretakers.

The 170-hour training was designed to prepare village and farm caretakers

  • to perform their duties in small settlements;
  • liaising with agencies, institutions, organizations, local communities;
  • to solve problems arising from the life situation, to provide personal assistance;
  • to cultivate human relations with the inhabitants of the settlement, to strengthen traditions and cooperation,
  • to create community opportunities.

9 people took part in the program, 8 of them were able to receive the certificate in person.

 

