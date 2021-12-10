Two of Her Colleagues May Have Raped a Policewoman

Sergeant Katalin Zsiga, who works in one of the deployment subdivisions of the Standby Police, claims that two of her colleagues raped her, Blikk reports.

Sergeant Katalin Zsiga lodged a complaint with the Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office a few days ago.

“All I can remember is that after the service was over, we had dinner and then I had a little headache, so I went to sleep in the boarding house where we were accommodated. Anyway, I’m not a big social person, I don’t go to parties, I don’t drink alcohol, which the others knew. I was even worse in the morning, my head ached, my stomach hurt. I also fainted on the way back from the border. When I woke up, I realized we were in a parking lot, the window was down and I was bleeding” Katalin recalled. She learned of what had happened by a colleague sending her a video showing that she was being raped by two of her colleagues, a staff sergeant and a chief sergeant. The woman says when she found out about the attack, one of the rapists not only confessed to the act, but also said it all happened because the woman “didn’t give herself to them”. Katalin claims that her colleague threatened her in case she dared to talk about what had happened.



“They said I was lying, I figured it all out, and then they wanted to take me to psychology in the middle of the night to declare me a fool. I protested what my mother heard on my mobile phone. ” The policewoman was then sent on leave and told to be notified of the developments by telephone. The Szeged Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office ordered an investigation into the crime of classified sexual violence.

blikk.hu