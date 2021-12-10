The prosecutor’s office is appealing for aggravation in the case of a man who attacked police officers with an ax

The Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen appealed against the verdict of the Berettyóújfalu District Court in the case of the man who attacked police officers with an ax.

According to the indictment, the drunk man insulted the police officers in February 2021, in a settlement in Hajdú-Bihar County, and then threatened to kill them with an ax with a handle length of 120 centimeters. Police called on the man to stop his act, but the perpetrator ignored them and made 3-4 swinging movements with the ax as he continued to threaten them. Police envisaged the use of weapons in view of the accused’s violent action, in response to which the man threatened to lift the ax over his head and swing it back with great force, which he gave up only when the police pulled out their service weapons.

The investigating prosecutor’s office has been charged with the crime of violence against an official armed against a man in custody since the crime was committed.

In yesterday’s case, the court found the accused guilty, along with the indictment, and sentenced him to 3 years and 6 months in prison and 4 years in public order.

In the opinion of the prosecutor’s office, the sentence imposed on the 25-year-old man who had been convicted several times of violent crimes was not sufficiently dissuasive and disproportionate to the material gravity of the act, and he, therefore, appealed against the verdict for aggravation.

The court upheld the defendant’s arrest, in line with the prosecutor’s motion. The defendant and his defense counsel appealed against the arrest warrant and the verdict.

ugyeszseg.hu

Picture: illustration.