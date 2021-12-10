Focus on green biotechnology at the University of Debrecen

University
Focus on green biotechnology at the University of Debrecen

Agricultural and food biotechnology was the central topic of this year’s biotechnology scientific symposium at the University of Debrecen. The meeting will present the latest scientific results of biotechnology research at the university in a hybrid meeting.

The Center for Agricultural Genomics and Biotechnology of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food Science and Environmental Management and the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Microbiology of the Institute of Biotechnology of the Faculty of Science and Technology jointly organized this year’s scientific symposium.

Seventeen lectures were given at the meeting in three sections. In the field of animal biotechnology, the genetic characterization of Hungarian pigeon breeding, the genetic characterization of Hungarian carp stocks, the impact of different ecological regions on the genetic diversity of African sheep breeds, the diversion of genomic research results, and the role of genomic editing were discussed.

 

hirek.uideb.hu

