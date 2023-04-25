Confucius Institute held an interdisciplinary conference entitled Spices of the World

The Confucius Institute of the Faculty of the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen held an interdisciplinary conference and workshop entitled World of Spices – Spices of the World in Gyomaendrőd. The event on April 22 presented the history and use of spices from ancient times to the present from an international perspective and in a domestic context.

The relationship between the host settlement and the University of Debrecen has existed since 2004 when the Gyomaendrőd Science Workshop was launched together with the Ethnography Department of the Faculty of Humanities.

The cooperation has continued to expand, within the framework of which we organize professional conferences jointly with the Confucius Institute of the Faculty of Humanities, two years ago the most important element of life for the Chinese people, rice, last year tea, and now the world of spices is at the center of the conference

– said István Szonda in his welcome speech ethnographic museologist, cultural anthropologist, and director of the Szent Antal Népház.

Balázs Toldi, the mayor of the settlement, also welcomed the participants and speakers of the event, who emphasized that thanks to the stable financial base, the operation of the city’s cultural institutions is smooth, so it will be possible to organize similar conferences in the future.

Speakers from various universities and research institutes of the country from Budapest, Szeged, and Debrecen came to the event.

The current event is already the third occasion, which takes place in the spirit of gastronomy, not by chance since Gyomaendrőd is one of the centers of Hungarian cuisine

– said Elek Bartha in his opening speech.

The vice chancellor of education at DE emphasized that by expanding the conference series internationally, which means a view of many regions of the world, Gyomaendrőd was also put on the map of science.

At the event, lectures were given on – among others – Spices, trade, and luxury in the Roman Empire, Gastronomy in ancient South India, Chinese spices and the cultural memory of the Chinese in Hungary, and The Dutch spice trade in the 16th-18th centuries. century, and about Jewish gastronomy in the Carpathian Basin.

The recording of the lectures in English and Hungarian will soon be uploaded to the world wide web, so interesting and new things about the world of spices will be available to those interested.

The World of Spices – The Spices of the World event was also enriched by a food tasting and a spice presentation in Gyomaendrőd.

unideb.hu