Another dual partner at the Faculty of Economics

The agreement signed on Monday by the Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen with Deloitte Könyvvíszáló és Tanácsadó Kft offers a new professional internship opportunity for master’s students in accounting and management and organization.

The Faculty of Economics of the University of Debrecen is committed to dual training. It was launched for the first time seven years ago, and today all ten of the faculty’s master’s courses are available in this practice-oriented training format, which is made possible by the legal environment. The essence of this is that the student spends half of the training time at the university and the other half at the partner company.

The dual training is extremely beneficial for the students, as they gain relevant professional practice in a market environment and, at the same time, find a job much more efficiently as a recent graduate. Moreover, in many cases the practical training place offers them a job immediately after their university studies

– informed Dean Veronika Fenyves at the event where she signed a cooperation agreement with Deloitte Kft. to start a new dual training course.

Deloitte is a member of the world’s four largest auditing firms, i.e. the BIG 4, of which it was the first to open an office in Debrecen.

The Faculty of Economics graduates have been strengthening the company since the appearance of Deloitte in Debrecen, and in recent years, as part of our growing relationship, we have organized a series of joint lectures and a study competition with the company. The dual agreement is another stepping stone of this cooperation

– said Ildikó Orbán, head of the master’s degree in accounting at the Department of Accounting at the Faculty of Economics Institute of Accounting and Finance.

The University of Debrecen is the strongest training place in the region, this is confirmed by our colleagues who have been working at Deloitte for years. In the long term, we would like to be able to offer a perspective to as many well-qualified recent graduates as possible, especially here in Debrecen, which is why we are happy to conclude today’s agreement

– emphasized Tamás Elek, audit manager, and head of the company’s office in Debrecen.

The university’s new dual partner company will welcome applicants for the master’s degree in accounting and the master’s degree in management and organization in Controlling and performance management the next semester.

unideb.hu