University Square survey: Strong public support for park renovation

Nearly 90 percent of respondents to the University of Debrecen’s public survey believe that renovating the park at University Square is an important goal. The strongest demand is for more green lawn areas, additional benches and seating, shaded places to relax, and the continued operation of the fountain and water features. Most respondents also said they would not keep the current pearl gravel surface, which is difficult to walk on. More than 7,550 people completed the survey.

The survey was completed by 51% university community members and 49% non-university residents. University-affiliated respondents use the square more frequently, with 72% visiting daily or weekly, while among non-university respondents, weekly or monthly use was more common (58%).

For both groups, passing through the square was the primary reason for visiting (88% among university respondents and 74% among non-university respondents). University community members also frequently used the space for meeting friends (41%), attending events (39%), and relaxing (38%). Among non-university respondents, relaxation (48%), meeting friends (43%), and attending events (42%) were the most common activities.

Accessibility received the lowest ratings. Pushchair and bicycle access, as well as overall accessibility for people with disabilities, scored between 2.0 and 2.2 out of 5 on average. Around 30–40% of respondents in both groups gave these aspects the lowest possible rating.

Although respondents considered all proposed improvements important, the highest priority was the creation of more shaded seating and resting areas, which received average scores of 4.6–4.7 out of 5. This option received the maximum rating from 76% of university respondents and 78% of non-university respondents.

Almost 90% of all respondents, regardless of their connection to the university, support renovating the square. More than 90% also backed expanding green lawn areas, adding more benches and seating, creating shaded resting places, and preserving the existing fountain and water basins. More than 80% supported improving walkable surfaces and making the area fully accessible.

The only proposal that divided opinion was expanding the existing water basin with a shallow water feature. This was supported by 42% of respondents, while 37% of university respondents and 39% of non-university respondents opposed it.

When asked about paving materials, most respondents preferred a stabilized, permeable natural stone aggregate surface (which may include stabilized gravel), complemented by decorative paving elements and suitable for wheelchairs, bicycles, and strollers. This option was chosen by 76% of university respondents and 69% of non-university respondents. By contrast, only 10% of university respondents and 16% of non-university respondents wanted to retain the existing pearl gravel surface.

The survey also divided respondents into three age groups—under 25, 26–40, and over 41—but no significant differences were found between their responses.

The University of Debrecen launched the questionnaire as part of a broad public consultation on the future of University Square. Residents have also had access to a separate independent civil survey. The next phase will involve evaluating the results through focus group discussions and preparing a design program with the involvement of university and municipal experts, civil organizations, and, where necessary, government specialists.

The responses suggest that people currently do not enjoy spending time in the square, using it mainly as a passageway. However, more seating, additional shade, and a more pleasant environment could transform it into a popular place to spend time. The ultimate goal is to create a functional, welcoming, and attractive public space that residents will enjoy.

An open design competition may also be organized before the final development plan is completed, meaning construction work is unlikely to begin before next year. In the meantime, regular maintenance of the park, vegetation, and fountain will continue.

(unideb.hu)