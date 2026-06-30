Heatwave sets new summer electricity demand record in Hungary

Hungary’s electricity grid recorded a new all-time summer demand record on Monday as an intense heat dome drove up power consumption.

According to Mavir, Hungary’s electricity transmission system operator, the country’s electricity load reached 7,488 megawatts (MW) during the early evening, exceeding the previous summer record by 452 MW.

The previous summer peak of 7,036 MW was recorded on July 16, 2024.

Although winter electricity demand is typically higher than summer demand, there have been exceptions. In 2015, the summer peak reached 6,457 MW, slightly surpassing that winter’s peak of 6,447 MW.

Hungary’s all-time electricity demand record remains 8,182 MW, recorded on January 13, 2026.

(MTI)