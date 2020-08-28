Ministers enter quarantine

Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, and Balázs Orbán, his deputy, went into quarantine on Wednesday after attending a private event where one of the participants later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Gulyás tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, the statement said. However, the minister will not attend Friday’s government meeting or the regular press conference afterwards unless his second test also comes back negative, it said. Another four government politicians said on Thursday that they moved into home quarantine. Judit Varga, the justice minister, announced on Facebook that she will continue working from home after learning that she came into contact on Monday with a person confirmed to be infected with the Covid-19 virus. She said she had no symptoms and her first test taken on Thursday morning for the virus came back negative. The other three politicians are Zoltán Kovács, Hungary’s state secretary for international communications, Csaba Dömötör, a state secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office and Örs Farkas, spokesman of the government information centre (KTK). They all met István Hollik, the head of communications for ruling Fidesz, at an event on the weekend. Hollik said earlier that he had tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling ill after attending a private event on Saturday.