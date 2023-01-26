Payment by bank card at OTP stopped, and it was not possible to withdraw cash from the machines

“Currently, a technical error is causing difficulties during bank card transactions and cash withdrawals. Our experts are working hard to fix the error as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience,” OTP Bank writes on its website.

The shutdown was planned, but there would only have been an interruption between 1 and 5 in the morning:

For development reasons, the card payment system of OTP Bank will not be available, or only partially, on January 26, 2023, between 1 a.m. and expectedly 5 a.m. This means that transactions on payment terminals and online interfaces cannot be made, or only limited transactions can be made, nor can payments and cash withdrawals be made with OTP logo cards, or only limited payments and cash withdrawals will be possible during this period

– can be read in OTP’s previous Facebook post.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Yvett Frank