Semmelweis Day: Wednesday will be a public holiday for healthcare workers

Wednesday, July 1, will be a public holiday for healthcare workers in Hungary as the country marks Semmelweis Day, the annual celebration of Hungarian healthcare.

According to the National Center for Public Health and Pharmacy (NNGYK), GP surgeries, dental practices, specialist outpatient clinics, health visitor (district nurse) services, and most pharmacies will be closed on Wednesday. The NNGYK’s International Vaccination Centre will also be closed, and its anonymous HIV testing and counselling services will be suspended for the day.

Healthcare providers that offer continuous medical services will continue to operate according to the on-call duty system.

The NNGYK noted that, on Wednesday, medicines will generally only be available from 24-hour pharmacies, pharmacies that remain open on public holidays, and those providing on-call or standby services.

Addresses and contact details of open, on-call, and standby pharmacies can be found in the pharmacy database on the NNGYK website by searching by municipality or county. Open pharmacies are also listed in the EgészségAblak (Health Window) mobile application.

The authority emphasized that GP practices and pharmacies must clearly display information at their patient entrances about their operating arrangements and contact details during the holiday. GP surgeries must also provide the address and telephone number of the nearest adult and pediatric out-of-hours medical service. Pharmacies are required to display the name, address, telephone number, and opening hours of the nearest continuously operating or on-call pharmacy, as well as the contact details of the nearest adult and pediatric emergency medical service.

In cases of poisoning or suspected poisoning, the NNGYK’s Health Toxicology Information Service can be reached free of charge 24 hours a day on +36 80 20 11 99, where callers can receive advice on expected symptoms, first aid, and whether medical treatment is necessary.

For other health-related questions, the Health Line is available around the clock on the toll-free number 1812.

(MTI)