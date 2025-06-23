A red heat alert is to take effect in Hungary as extreme temperatures set in from Tuesday

A third-level (red) heat alert will be issued by the National Chief Medical Officer based on the forecast of HungaroMet Zrt., covering the entire country, from 00:00 on Tuesday until 24:00 on Thursday, June 26 – the National Public Health and Pharmaceutical Center and the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF) announced to MTI on Monday.

They wrote that the persistently extreme heat over the next few days may cause physical and mental strain for everyone. It is especially important to protect ourselves and those around us—especially the elderly, small children, and pets, they added.

They emphasized the importance of fluid intake, noting: the body loses more water and minerals during heatwaves, so “you should drink even if you’re not thirsty.” The best choice is tap water, but sugar-free fruit or vegetable juices and lukewarm tea are also recommended.

They also highlighted that fatty, spicy foods should be avoided in favor of light meals made with seasonal ingredients. Food spoils faster in the heat, so proper refrigeration and storage are important, they noted.

They advised avoiding direct sunlight and strenuous physical activity during the hottest hours of the day, typically between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“If you must be outdoors, wear light-colored, breathable clothing, UV-protective sunglasses, and use high-SPF sunscreen as well as lip balm with sun protection,”

the statement reads. It also mentions that it’s important to stay in the shade and, if possible, spend at least two to three hours per day in air-conditioned rooms.

They pointed out that the disaster management website lists available air-conditioned spaces that anyone can use.

The OKF also warned that no one should be left in a parked car, even in partial shade or with the windows cracked, because the temperature inside the car can reach life-threatening levels within minutes.

“If you see a child or animal left in a vehicle, call emergency number 112 immediately,”

they stated.

They reported that a fire ban is currently in effect in eight counties, where lighting fires is strictly prohibited in forests and within 200 meters of them, even in designated fire pits.

The OKF also warned that chimney airflow can become blocked in extreme heat, leading to carbon monoxide buildup, particularly in homes where gas water heaters with open combustion chambers are used.

They noted that the heatwave can take a toll not only on our bodies but also on our mental health. Many people become more irritable and impatient in extreme heat, concentration deteriorates, and reaction times increase.

They concluded by noting that up-to-date information on heat alerts is available via the free-to-download “VÉSZ” mobile app, operated by the disaster management authority.

(MTI)