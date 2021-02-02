54 Covid Fatalities, 1,124 More Infections

Fully 54 Covid patients, generally elderly and suffering from an underlying illness, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,124 new infections were officially registered, bringing the total number of infected to 368,710, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 12,578, while 264,260 people have made a recovery. The number of active infections stands at 91,872, while there are 3,682 hospitalised Covid patients, 273 on a ventilator.

Altogether 13,810 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests carried out has risen to 3,169,150.

Most infections have been registered in Budapest (68,430) and Pest County (45,830) so far, followed by the counties of Hajdú-Bihar (20,858), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (20,608) and Győr-Moson-Sopron (20,580). The county least affected by the infection is Tolna (8,032).

Hungary began rolling out the coronavirus vaccine in December. So far, 237,872 people have received their first jab, and 61,266 have been fully inoculated. So far, close to 2 million people have registered for vaccination which is voluntary and free of charge.

The government has extended coronavirus-related restrictions until March 1.

Hungary has so far signed contracts for 19.7 million doses with the manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Curevac. The country has received enough vaccines to inoculate 201,000 people with two producers’ consignments. A consignment of nearly 11,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, fewer than the 18,000 indicated earlier, arrived in Hungary on Sunday which requires rescheduling the domestic inoculation plan, the government portal said. Under an agreement with Russia, Hungary will receive Sputnik V in three batches to inoculate one million people, the portal said.

A contract to take delivery of Chinese Sinopharm enough to inoculate 2.5 million people was signed on Friday last week.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay