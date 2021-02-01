Infectologist: Hungary Epidemic Plateauing

The spread of coronavirus infections in Hungary appears to be steady and the number of daily deaths is also stabilising, indicating that the epidemic is plateauing, a senior infectologist of the Budapest South Pest Hospital has said.

Speaking to public media over the weekend, János Szlávik said that this, however, was not a clear indication of how the epidemic would progress from here, underlining that it was still crucial to keep an eye on case numbers.

In an interview with public news channel M1 on Friday, Szlávik said that all Covid-19 vaccines approved by Hungary’s drug authority would help prevent hospitalisation for those who contract coronavirus and bring down the country’s death rate. The vaccines that have been approved so far are different in terms of how they work and even in how they have to be administered, Szlávik said. However, they have all been shown to be 80-95% effective with many of them being close to 100% effective in preventing serious illness and death from Covid-19, he added.

Concerning side effects, Szlávik said: “In a pandemic, the important thing is to prevent people from getting sick and dying and this is what the experts have to consider.” He added that if the majority of the population are inoculated, “we might be able to go back to our old lives by the summer.”

