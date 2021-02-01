Hungary to Buy 5 M Doses of Sinopharm Vaccine

Hungary has contracted five million doses of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese company Sinopharm, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

Szijjártó said he had signed an agreement to purchase the vaccine, enough to inoculate 2.5 million people, on Friday after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Sinopharm will deliver the vaccine in four phases, over a period of four months, he said. The National Medicines and Food Health Institute (OGYÉI) green-lighted the use of the vaccine in Hungary on Friday. Szijjártó said the large quantities ordered would speed up the inoculation process and “might save thousands of lives”. Lifting the restrictions may also come sooner with mass inoculation, he said. The vaccine has already been administered to over 300,000 people in Serbia, he added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay