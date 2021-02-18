DK to Launch Online Consultation on Situation of Pensioners

The opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) will start an online consultation on the situation of Hungarian pensioners on Wednesday, a European parliamentarian of the party said.

Klára Dobrev, who is also a vice-president of the European Parliament, told an online press conference that this week had seen major progress towards introducing the European minimum pension as the European Commission has launched a consultation on how to guarantee a decent livelihood and living conditions for the elderly. In Hungary the EC’s consultation would be conducted by DK, she said, adding that the elderly would be asked about the biggest challenges they face and the areas in which they need the most help. Dobrev said the consultation would mostly take place online but she would also hold talks with pensioner organisations and the trade unions.

In response, ruling Fidesz noted that DK leader Ferenc Gyurcsány while in power as prime minister over ten years ago “forgot to consult with pensioners about depriving them of their 13th-month pension”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay