Cloudy Autumn Day Ahead of Us

After the sunny weather on Saturday, cloudiness will increase strongly in a large area from the west on Sunday, reads the forecast of the National Meteorological Service.

In the Transdanubia, there will be light, intermittent rain, and in the northeastern counties, a running shower may occur, and the northwest wind will strengthen. The daytime temperature will be between 17 and 22 degrees Celsius, and by late evening we can expect 10 and 16 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the clouds will decrease everywhere from the north, and in the morning the sky will clear over a larger area, and the precipitation will stop. By dawn, the formation may fog in patches in less windy southwest and northeast regions, elsewhere the northwest wind will remain brisk. The lowest night temperature can usually be between 8 and 13 degrees Celsius

Cloud transitions are expected on Monday, with more or less sunshine, there may be showers in some places, and a thunderstorm in the northeast. By dawn, patches of mist and fog may form in places sheltered from the wind and with less clouds, and the northwest wind will strengthen in many places. By afternoon, the air warms up to between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius.



OMSZ

24.hu

pixabay