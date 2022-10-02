Mária Wittner to Be Buried on October 14th

The funeral of 1956 freedom fighter Mária Wittner will be held in the Dunakeszi cemetery on Oct. 14, Parliament’s press office said in a statement on Friday.

The former MP who was awarded the Order of Merit of the Republic of Hungary, Grand Cross, recently died at the age of 85. Parliament and the Fidesz parliamentary group have pledged to provide for the funeral. Wittner’s family has requested that the press stay away from the farewell ceremony, with the exception of national public media provider MTVA.

hungarymatters.hu