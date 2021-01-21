Catholic Bishop: Court Decision to Turn Down Complaint Concerning Jesus Caricature ‘Shocking’

National
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on Catholic Bishop: Court Decision to Turn Down Complaint Concerning Jesus Caricature ‘Shocking’

András Veres, the head of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, has slammed a court decision rejecting a complaint over a caricature of Jesus and Hungary’s chief medical officer. Veres said that the caricature was “blasphemous” as it sought to ridicule Christian values as well as “the Christian chief medical officer determined to do her job during the pandemic”. The bishop also said he was appalled that the court said in its reasoning that the drawing was “funny” and was not directed against the Catholic community, being “a tool for political expression”. The Bishops’ Conference regards “any writing or drawing that violates the dignity of Christians or any other religious community, as well as denigrating their fundamental values or symbols, as outrageous and discriminative,” Veres said.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Hungary Gets Draft Contract to Procure Russian Covid Vaccine

Tóháti Zsuzsa

LGBTQ NGO to Complain at Top Court About Government Office Censure of Fairy Tale Book

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Top Court: Waste Management Law Unconstitutional

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *