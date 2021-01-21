Catholic Bishop: Court Decision to Turn Down Complaint Concerning Jesus Caricature ‘Shocking’

András Veres, the head of the Hungarian Catholic Bishops’ Conference, has slammed a court decision rejecting a complaint over a caricature of Jesus and Hungary’s chief medical officer. Veres said that the caricature was “blasphemous” as it sought to ridicule Christian values as well as “the Christian chief medical officer determined to do her job during the pandemic”. The bishop also said he was appalled that the court said in its reasoning that the drawing was “funny” and was not directed against the Catholic community, being “a tool for political expression”. The Bishops’ Conference regards “any writing or drawing that violates the dignity of Christians or any other religious community, as well as denigrating their fundamental values or symbols, as outrageous and discriminative,” Veres said.

MTI