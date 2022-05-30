Teachers’ Union to Take All Legal Steps to Defend Right to Strike

The teachers’ union PDSZ is prepared to take every possible step to enforce the right to strike; if need be, it will turn to the European Court of Human Rights, the union told MTI on Saturday.

The union, which held a congress on May 27 and 28, decided to uphold its strike demands and continue legal procedures to protect the right to strike. Earlier this week, PDSZ and another teachers’ union, PSZ, called on President Katalin Novák not to sign a recent legislation seen as restricting the strike rights of teachers and to refer the contested law to the Constitutional Court for a review.

Earlier, the strike committee of teachers voiced protest against stipulations under which teachers would be obliged to continue teaching classes during a strike action, and said the new legislation was “discriminative, retaliatory and intimidating”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay