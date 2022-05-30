President Visits Pediatrics Clinic on Children’s Day

Katalin Novák, the Hungarian president, paid a visit to a Pediatrics Clinic of the Budapest Semmelweis University on Sunday, on the occasion of International Children’s Day.

“It is today Children’s Day. Children’s Day also for those who are spending this Sunday in a hospital with a serious illness. And it is Children’s Day in the life of families raising ill children. I paid a visit to the Tűzoltó Street clinic to meet children at the hematology and oncology department, to talk with them and to play with them,” Novák said on Facebook. The president thanked the staff at the clinic and the colleagues of the Őrzők Foundation (Guardians’ Foundation) for their work and support to the families of the children. “They are our everyday heroes. I wish the children full recovery and I wish every child a happy Children’s Day!”, the president said. The Őrzők Foundation has contributed over 1.5 billion forints (EUR 3.8m) to advanced oncology treatments for children at the clinic over its operation in the past 32 years. The clinic last year provided outpatient oncology treatments to 9,500 children and treatments in inpatient wards to another 2,374 children.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay