A huge fire broke out in thousands of square meters in a factory hall that made batteries

A fire broke out in a factory hall in Jászberény, at the Necső site, on Wednesday night, the National Disaster Management Department announced.

The Disaster Management Operations Service and the Disaster Management Mobile Laboratory also arrived on the scene.

Firefighters in ten cities are extinguishing the fire, which is burning in thousands of square meters of the factory hall. The smoke did not spread towards the populated area.

Seventy firefighters surrounded the area of the fire, which burns at the nine-thousand-square-meter factory that makes batteries. The disaster management mobile laboratory has carried out measurements on-site, but so far no concentration of harmful substances has been detected.

