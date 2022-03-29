The approaching cyclone is bringing Saharan sand, so the muddy rain is coming

As we reported, our weather will be wetter from Wednesday, and the drought may ease somewhat.

However, rainfall also brings Saharan sand, and again muddy rain can contaminate landmarks and vehicles.

According to the weather forecast, the concentration of atmospheric dust in Hungary will start to increase already in the second half of Tuesday, but the rain will start to wash out on Wednesday in the form of muddy rain. Saharan dust will also be present in the air on Thursday, with high concentrations eliminated by heavy rain and northward air movement.

debreceninap.hu