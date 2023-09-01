An agreement was reached on the creation of two new border crossings between Hungary and Romania

Hungary and Romania have signed an agreement on the creation of two new border crossings between Kübekháza and Óbéba, and Magyarcsanád and Csanád, Péter Szijjártó announced on Friday in Timisoara.



According to the ministry’s statement, the head of the ministry stated at a joint press conference with Romanian Minister of Transport Sorin Grindeanu that the two countries are connected by millions of threads, both literally and figuratively.

“And the more points we physically connect each other with, the better, more productive and more successful our cooperation will be,” he said.

He said that this is why the parties concluded an agreement on the creation of two new border crossings. One of them will be created between Kübekháza and Óbéba, the westernmost settlement in Romania, and will be ready for use within two years. The other involves the reconstruction of the Maros Bridge, which was blown up in 1940, between Magyarcsanád and Csanád.

“This increases the number of crossing points on the border of the two countries from twelve to fourteen,” he pointed out.

Péter Szijjártó also reported that, in addition, two highway connections are currently under construction, one of which will be completed in 2025 and the other in 2030, which will increase the number of crossings to sixteen.

In this regard, he pointed out that this number could jump to twenty-six in an instant, because there are ten road connections between the two countries that can only be kept open one day a week for the time being, because Romania has not yet been allowed to enter the Schengen zone.

He also mentioned that a meeting of the transport working group between the two countries was called for the end of September.

The minister emphasized: “a border area can develop really well if the border does not separate this area from the one on the other side of the border, but connects it to it”.

“That’s why we made the strategic decision together with the Romanian government to increase the number of crossing options on the border (…) The coming years will be about major joint Romanian-Hungarian road constructions on the border of the two countries,” he added.

(MTI)