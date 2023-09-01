Bus routes 14 and 14I in Debrecen are diverted due to a street party

A street party is being held on Szabó Lőrinc Street between September 1-3, which is why the buses are running on a diversion route.

During the event, the section of Szabó Lőrinc utca between Akadémia utca and Babits Mihály utca will be closed from 17:00 on Friday, September 1, 2023 to 12:00 on Sunday, September 3. Buses 14 and 14I run on diversion routes in the direction of both termini.

The diversion route of buses 14 and 14I in the direction of Rugó utca:

Original route – Csigekert street – Füredi street – Böszörményi street – Akadémia street – Szabó Lőrinc street – original route

Missing stop: Szabó Lőrinc utca

The diversion route of buses 14 and 14I in the direction of Nagyállomás:

Original route – Szabó Lőrinc utca – Akadémia utca – Böszörményi út – Füredi út – Csigekert utca – original route

Missing stop: Szabó Lőrinc utca

The buses in the direction of both termini stop at the Honvéd Középskola, Füredi út/Füredi kapu and Kertváros stops on the diversion route, DKV Zrt informed.

(Debreceni Nap)