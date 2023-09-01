A third more people got into universities than last year in Hungary

About 33 percent more young people entered universities this year than in the last admissions, said Balázs Hankó, the Secretary of State responsible for higher education and innovation at the Ministry of Culture and Innovation (KIM) on the current channel M1.

The politician emphasized: this year was the most successful higher education admissions period of the last ten years, during which more than 106,000 people applied to the institutions.

Hungarian higher education is attractive, which is also proven by the fact that 11 Hungarian universities are at the forefront of the world, belonging to the top five percent – emphasized Balázs Hankó, adding that the training courses were tailored to the needs of the labor market.

The state secretary continued by saying that they are proud of the fact that many more people than before applied for training courses that are important for the Hungarian labor market. Every fourth admitted young person chose the technical-natural sciences-engineering-IT courses. Including the medical, health science and agricultural training, it can be established that every second recruit applied for a field of utmost importance from the point of view of the national economy and society, he detailed.

Balázs Hankó called the fact that this year more young people were admitted to rural universities than to those in Budapest an important trend reversal. There are more and more people who obtain a diploma while working, said the state secretary, noting that the diploma means a salary advantage of one and a half times, and graduates can find a job in an average of 36 days.

Among the successes, he mentioned that the dropout rate decreased from 21 percent to 18 percent in the past year and the number of people admitted to teacher training increased by 72 percent. More than four thousand future teachers are starting their studies, so “there is a supply”, he noted.

He also emphasized that the government is trying to encourage institutions to keep students in the given area after graduation.

Balázs Hankó on Radio Kossuth Good morning, Hungary! was also a guest on his program, where he talked about how economics was the most popular training field this year, technical training came in second place, and teacher training was the third most popular field.

He said: the median score changed from 300 to 306, i.e. the students entered higher education with better results than in the last admission period, and it is particularly gratifying that more people from disadvantaged areas applied to university than before.

The state secretary also reported that they made teacher training more flexible because in addition to the undivided, five-year teacher training, they “opened up the possibility” that if someone already has a basic education, they can also obtain a teacher’s diploma in the given field with a 2-3-semester master’s teacher training. Thanks to this, significant progress was also made in the fields of chemistry, geography, mathematics and physics, he said.

Balázs Hankó recorded: in a unique way in Europe, almost eight out of ten students in Hungary can study with a state scholarship. The state contributes an average of HUF six million to a student’s studies.

